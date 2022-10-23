Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,03,335.28 crore in market valuation last week amid an overall positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Foreign portfolio investors sell Indian equities worth Rs 6,000 crore so far in October on strengthening dollar - October 23, 2022
- Reliance Lead Gainer Amid Overall Positive Trend In Equities - October 23, 2022
- FPIs sell Indian equities worth Rs 6,000 crore in Oct on strengthening dollar - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post