Global bonds are doomed to keep falling unless a sustained slump in equities revives the appeal of fixed-income assets, according to Barclays Plc. “There is no magic level of yields that, when reached, will automatically draw in enough buyers to spark a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rescuing the bonds market demands an equities crash, says Barclays - October 5, 2023
- Goldman says India equities are ‘expensive’ and advises caution - October 5, 2023
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slump as bond sell-off spooks markets - October 5, 2023