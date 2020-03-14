Equities’ volatility is “great for the professional investor, but if you are a retail investor stay on the sideline for now,” Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohammed A. El-Erian tells Maria Bartiromo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Retail investors should wait for opportunities in equities, El-Erian says - March 13, 2020
- US Equities plunge again, worst loss since 1987 - March 13, 2020
- European Equities LiquidityMatrix, February 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com - March 13, 2020