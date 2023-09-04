Research said key risks for local equities include a weak ringgit/US dollar rate, the slower-than-expected pace of economic recovery in China, lacklustre corporate profitability, and the continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- RHB IB expects local equities’ FY2024 earnings to grow by 7.7% y-o-y - September 3, 2023
- Indian equities stay a bright spot for FPIs among EM peers - September 3, 2023
- Rural Equities to pay dividend after profit lift - September 3, 2023