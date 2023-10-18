Top picks include Delfi, Sheng Siong, ThaiBev, OCBC, Golden Agri, Raffles Medical, ST Engineering, CDL, Centurion and Food Empire.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- RHB maintains a defensive Singapore equities portfolio 4QFY2023 - October 17, 2023
- European Equities Close Mixed in Tuesday Trading; Thermo Fisher Acquires Sweden’s Olink for $3.6 Billion - October 17, 2023
- Buybacks, fund infusions lift equities - October 17, 2023