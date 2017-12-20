Say a little prayer for the stocks, and for those who were blinded by the euphoria and invested in the record-high-making spree following the initial Panama Judgment in late April 2017. Yesterday’s close was the lowest tick for KSE-100 since June 30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- RIP equities! - December 20, 2017
- Sprott gold report: gold equities are currently on sale - December 20, 2017
- Jim Mellon: US equities fully valued, close to a top, global bonds in bubble-like territory - December 20, 2017