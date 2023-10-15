In a significant financial shift, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue their selling streak in Indian equities, with a net sell figure of ₹9,784 crore in October. The sell-off, largely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rising US Bond Yields Drive FPIs to Sell Indian Equities - October 14, 2023
- US Equities End Week Mixed as Fed Talk, Intensifying Fighting in Middle East Depress Treasury Yields Amid Hot Inflation - October 14, 2023
- FPIs Continue to Divest Rs 9,784 Crore in Indian Equities, Extending October’s Selling Trend - October 14, 2023