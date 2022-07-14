Global equities tumbled as hopes that US inflation had peaked were dashed by the latest June figures that showed prices hit a fresh four-decade high of 9.1%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rising US inflation sends equities lower - July 13, 2022
- Helm Equities Reveals $300 Million Plan for Parterre 42 in Prestigious Miami Design District; The First COOKFOX-Designed Tower in South Florida - July 13, 2022
- Helm Equities, Gindi family want to plant 500K sf office/retail project in Miami Design District - July 13, 2022