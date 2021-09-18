Roundup: U.S. equities log weekly decline amid pandemic worries, mixed economic data

Wall Street declined for the week as investors turned cautious amid a rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and a slew of mixed economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow lost 0.1 …
