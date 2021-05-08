U.S. equities posted mixed results in the busy week featuring a wave of key economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow rose 2.7 percent to snap a two-week losing streak, and the S&P 500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed weekly results as Wall Street assesses economic data
U.S. equities posted mixed results in the busy week featuring a wave of key economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow rose 2.7 percent to snap a two-week losing streak, and the S&P 500 …