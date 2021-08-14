Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed weekly results with inflation in focus

Wall Street’s major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors parsed inflation readings. For the week ending Friday, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.7 percent, while …
