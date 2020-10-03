Roundup: U.S. equities post modest weekly gains with Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, fiscal stimulus in focus

Wall Street’s major averages climbed modestly in the week as investors focused on news about U.S. President Donald Trump’s positive test for COVID-19 as well as updates of a fresh round of U.S. fiscal …
