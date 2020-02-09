U.S. equities posted solid gains in the week ending Feb. 7 as investors digested key economic data and corporate earnings reports. For the week, the Dow was up 3 percent, the S&P 500 increased 3.17 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Roundup: U.S. equities post solid weekly gains amid data, earnings - February 8, 2020
- Improvement in risk appetite continues as equities continue to run higher [Video[ - February 8, 2020
- Trading FX with Equities - February 7, 2020