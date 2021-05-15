U.S. stocks pulled back for the week as a key inflation gauge showed higher-than-expected price pressures, spooking investors. For the week ending Friday, the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 slipped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Roundup: U.S. equities post weekly loss amid inflation fears
U.S. stocks pulled back for the week as a key inflation gauge showed higher-than-expected price pressures, spooking investors. For the week ending Friday, the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 slipped …