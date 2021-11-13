Roundup: U.S. equities post weekly losses amid inflation anxiety, economic data

U.S. stocks declined for the week as investors grew concerned over high inflation, while digesting a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0 …
