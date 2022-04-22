Rupee advances for 2nd day on weak dollar, rally in equities

The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to close at 76.17 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a weak greenback overseas and a rally in domestic equities. However, surging crude prices and persistent …
