The rupee gained 11 paise to close at 81.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the overall weakness in the American currency. However, a muted trend in domestic equities and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rupee closes at 81.57 against dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities - January 12, 2023
- BlackRock shuts high conviction Aussie equities team, appoints Pendal - January 12, 2023
- SEC’s Planned Overhaul of Equities Markets Will Heat Up - January 12, 2023