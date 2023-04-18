The rupee appreciated 1 paisa to 82 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak dollar and positive trend in domestic equities. Forex traders said the upward trend in crude prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gold ETFs inflow declines 74 per cent to Rs 653 cr in FY23 on profit booking, investors’ preference for equities - April 18, 2023
- Rupee rises 1 paisa to 82 against US dollar as domestic equities rise - April 18, 2023
- ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: Best time to invest as equities offering margin of safety to investors: Nikhil Gangil, Intrinsic Value - April 18, 2023