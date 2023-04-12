The rupee gained 11 paise to 82.01 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows. Forex traders said investors are focusing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Advisors Are Bullish On Equities For 2023, Survey Says - April 12, 2023
- Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.01 against US dollar tracking domestic equities - April 12, 2023
- A model for small basket equities financing - April 12, 2023