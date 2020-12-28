Indian rupee, the domestic currency appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 per US dollar on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment. Weakness of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Rupee rises 4 paise to 73.51 amid weak US dollar, positive equities - December 28, 2020
- Market Outlook: Mutant Covid, thin volumes to dent equities - December 28, 2020
- Dangote Cement’s proposed share buy-back propels equities market - December 27, 2020