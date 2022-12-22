The rupee strengthened against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday due to a weak greenback in the overseas markets and early gains in domestic equity markets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rupee rises by 10 paise against US dollar tracking early gains in equities - December 21, 2022
- Daily Voice | This fund manager expects retail participation in equities to grow very fast - December 21, 2022
- Foreign portfolio flows turn crucial for equities as MF inflows ease - December 21, 2022