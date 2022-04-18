The partially convertible rupee opened at 76.2850/$1 as against 76.1750/$1 at the previous close. The Indian currency, which was last at 76.3950/$1, moved in a band of 76.2850-76.4300/$1 so far in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd, Axiata Group Bhd - April 18, 2022
- Rupee skids against US dollar as oil prices head north, equities crack - April 18, 2022
- Offshore funds press pause on buying Bursa equities - April 17, 2022