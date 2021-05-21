The Indian rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 72.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking positive domestic equities and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Rupee up 15 paise against dollar; strong domestic equities, weakness in greenback bolsters currency
The Indian rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 72.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking positive domestic equities and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. At …