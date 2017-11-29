JEDDAH/DUBAI – Saudi Arabia equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Petrochemicals, Media & Publishing and Multi Investment sectors propelled shares higher. The Saudi stock index spent almost all the day trading higher though it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. (NYSE:ARE-E) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure - November 29, 2017
- Saudi equities sustain gains at close - November 29, 2017
- Equities Explode Higher, Led By Financials, Industrials And Small Caps - November 29, 2017