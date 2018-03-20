Scandalios, Hinckley, Rizzi, Peck and Goldstein of HFF place $32.1 million for 300,000 s/f development by Triangle Equities

Queens, NY Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) has completed land acquisition and pre-development financing totaling $32.1 million for the eventual development of a three-story, 300,000 s/f industrial project close to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

