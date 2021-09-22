Nordic equity investors Jan Brännback and Janne Lähdesmäki, who specialise in small and micro caps, will join Schroders from Aktia Asset Management in the New Year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- What Evergrande means for Chinese equities and the funds that hold it - September 22, 2021
- Schroders expands European Equities footprint with Nordics portfolio managers - September 22, 2021
- Schroders hires AAA-rated duo for European equities team - September 22, 2021