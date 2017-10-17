Schroders Germany has appointed Frank Thormann as portfolio manager covering Global Equities. Thormann joins the group from Union Invesment, where he most recently worked as global portfolio manager. He holds 17 years of experience on the buy side, where …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Schroders Germany expands global equities team - October 17, 2017
- European equities hit pause button - October 17, 2017
- Credit Suisse adds to overweight on Spanish equities - October 17, 2017