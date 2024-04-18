Schroders has appointed Alex Tedder as co-head of equities alongside Rory Bateman, who has been in the role since March 2019. In his new position, Tedder will oversee the firm’s global, quantitative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Schroders promotes Alex Tedder to co-head of equities - April 18, 2024
- FIIs sold equities to the tune of Rs 15763 cr in last three days - April 18, 2024
- Equities rebound and currencies stem bleeding amid lower volatility - April 18, 2024