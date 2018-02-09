SE Asian bourses spared the worst of equities sell-off

Stock markets in Southeast Asia were among the least affected as the global equities sell-off resumed on Friday after fresh volatility hit Wall Street overnight. In Kuala Lumpur, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was off 1.3 per cent, but still higher than …
