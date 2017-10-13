There remains a bid for U.S. equities, however, as Dow Jones futures are higher by 31 points with a little less than 30 minutes to go until the opening bell. Traders always look to technology for leadership as companies in this space are considered among …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Sectors Mixed, But That Doesn’t Slow Down U.S. Equities - October 13, 2017
- Japan: Return of foreign investors in equities – BBH - October 13, 2017
- Initiating Research Reports on Personal Products Equities — Edgewell Personal Care, Energizer, Herbalife, and Spectrum Brands - October 13, 2017