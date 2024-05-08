At the close of Wednesday’s trading session, the Nigerian Equities market exhibited a notable downturn, as the benchmark index experienced a marginal decline, settling at 98,223.97 basis points.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Sell-offs of banking stocks further dips equities market - May 8, 2024
- 20th Annual Equities Trading Conference Opens the Market - May 8, 2024
- US Dollar trades in the green while equities look for direction - May 8, 2024