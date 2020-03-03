Sensen Networks recurring revenues continue to grow: BW Equities

BW Equities has reiterated its BUY recommendation on Sensen and has maintained a 25 cents per share price target. Sensen’s software is now incorporated in 591 cameras across Singapore Sensen Networks …
