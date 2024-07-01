Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday amid buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel along with a rally in Asian markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Rise Led By Gains In Japanese Stocks - July 1, 2024
- Sensex, Nifty trade firm amid buying in blue-chip stocks, rally in Asian equities - July 1, 2024
- Offshore funds drop RM357.7mil net of Malaysian equities - June 30, 2024