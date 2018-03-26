Sensex, Nifty turn gloomy as Asian equities hover in red on US-China trade war jitters

Indian stock markets opened almost flat in the negative region on Monday with Sensex and Nifty starting marginally lower following a downtrend in the other Asian equity markets on the back of an intensified trade war between the United States and China.
