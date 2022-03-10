Sensex sprints 1,595 points, Nifty tops 16,750 tracking rally in global equities
Posted by: Equities News Editor
in Equities
1 hour ago
2022-03-10
The 30-share BSE benchmark index opened in the green and further zoomed 1,595.14 points or 2.91 per cent to 56,242.47, continuing its rally for the third day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Sensex sprints 1,595 pts, Nifty tops 16,750 tracking rally in global equities - March 10, 2022
- Sensex sprints 1,595 points, Nifty tops 16,750 tracking rally in global equities - March 10, 2022
- SGX Nifty futures signal strong start for Indian equities, election results eyed - March 9, 2022