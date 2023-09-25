India’s Forex kitty dipped for the second week in a row to $593.04 billion, for the week ending September 15, as per the RBI’s weekly statistics.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- September trend finally arrives with Yields up, Dollar up; Equities down - September 25, 2023
- JPMorgan’s India bond inclusion to bolster rupee, equities, but not just yet - September 25, 2023
- Foreign flows into Indian equities to take a breather, suggest analysts - September 25, 2023