FUND managers in Singapore are upbeat about Asian equity and credit markets in 2023, going by a survey that polled more than 50 C-suite and key personnel from fund houses with combined assets under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Seven in 10 Singapore fund managers see 10-20% upside to Asian equities in 2023 - January 11, 2023
- China’s equities off to good start in 2023 on recovery hopes - January 11, 2023
- Fed Chief’s Lack of Fresh Clues on Monetary Policy Drive Equities Into Green Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Gain - January 11, 2023