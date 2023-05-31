Global shares fell on Wednesday ahead of a crucial vote in Washington on the U.S. debt ceiling, while commodities and the Chinese yuan came under pressure after data highlighted faltering growth in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Shares drop ahead of US debt ceiling vote; China data rattles nerves - May 31, 2023
- Equities market sustains bulls as investors earn N16.6bn - May 31, 2023
- Asia stocks slump to monthly loss as China data disappoints - May 31, 2023