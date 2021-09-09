Remember how the Malaysian equity market was one of the world’s hottest, when it outperformed global peers with daily trading volume ballooning to new records? No, this was not about the go-go years …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Short-lived interest in Malaysian equities, why? - September 8, 2021
- European Equities: Economic Data and the ECB in Focus - September 8, 2021
- Equities investors lose N24.4bn on bearish trade - September 8, 2021