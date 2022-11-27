Robert J. Shiller is credited with coining the term ‘irrational exuberance’. He famously said, “It amazes me how people are often more willing to act based on little or no data than to use data that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Should you invest in unlisted equities during a bull run - November 27, 2022
- Thor Equities unveils $3B Coney Island casino bid - November 27, 2022
- Market outlook | Macro data, global trends to guide equities this week - November 27, 2022