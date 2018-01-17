Singapore stocks fall amid weaker-than-expected exports, Malaysian equities advance

KUALA LUMPUR (Nikkei Markets) — Singapore shares fell Wednesday, following a pullback on U.S. indexes, and after the city-state’s non-oil exports rose slower than expected. Malaysian equities edged higher. Singapore’s Straits Times Index retreated from 10 …
