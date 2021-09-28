Overview: Rising energy prices and yields are helping lift the US dollar and weighing on equities. November WTI has pushed above $76, while Brent traded above $80, and natural gas is up for the fourth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Soaring energy prices lift yields, weigh on equities and the greenback pops - September 28, 2021
- Stick to your SIPs; not the time to raise allocation to equities: Vetri Subramaniam - September 28, 2021
- European, U.K. Equities Have Good Value: Credit Suisse - September 28, 2021