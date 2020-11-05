Societe Generale SA rebounded from its worst loss in 12 years with a third-quarter profit that was almost double analyst estimates, relieving pressure on Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea after a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- SocGen Rebounds From Losing Streak With Equities Trading Gains - November 5, 2020
- Asian equities except India see outflows in October on U.S. election jitters - November 4, 2020
- Fab Gallo, Wall Street’s longest-tenured equities chief, is leaving Bank of America months after having his power checked - November 4, 2020