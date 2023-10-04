Soul Patts has sold off around 4% since the result. Despite the cloudy economic climate, however, Barlow believes the conglomerate – which has its hands in businesses such as New Hope ( ASX: NHC ), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Soul Patts is axing equities for alternatives amid a worsening economic climate - October 4, 2023
- Live: Indian equities gear up for a cautious start | HDFC Bank’s top mgmt in focus | Opening Bell - October 3, 2023
- Equities Lower After Job Openings Data - October 3, 2023