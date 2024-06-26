Ghana: Can new airport deliver Kumasi’s trade and tourism aspirations? The new Kumasi International Airport, which features a new terminal and extended runways to accommodate larger aircrafts is seen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- South Africa’s sovereign debt may beat equities in era of coalition - June 26, 2024
- Equities continue decline with N49b loss - June 26, 2024
- Goldman Sachs replaces its ANZ head of equities - June 25, 2024