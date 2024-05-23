Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) (“SQG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for the previously announced reserve takeover transaction (the “RTO”) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Spackman Equities Group Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval for Reverse Takeover with Crystal Planet Limited - May 23, 2024
- European Equities Close Little Changed Thursday; Eurozone Economic Activity Accelerates in May - May 23, 2024
- NGX reacts bearishly to rate hike as banking equities lose N108.5 billion in one day - May 23, 2024