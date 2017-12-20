The month of November has traditionally been relatively uneventful for the gold complex (as shown in the chart below). For this reason, we entered the month with a slightly defensive bias in our active gold strategies. November witnessed several bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Sprott gold report: gold equities are currently on sale - December 20, 2017
- Jim Mellon: US equities fully valued, close to a top, global bonds in bubble-like territory - December 20, 2017
- Cash Is King (And Fuel For The Next Move Higher In Equities) - December 20, 2017