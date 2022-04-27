Sri Lanka’s stocks and sovereign bonds which are trading at steep discounts are an investment opportunity, emerging market investor Mark Mobius said as the country defaulted on its foreign debt as an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Sri Lanka equities, sovereign bonds an investment opportunity: Mark Mobius - April 26, 2022
- Wall St slump triggers global selling in equities - April 26, 2022
- Magma Equities continues to expand its holdings in North Carolina with $23.7 million acquisition of a 202-unit multifamily asset in Fayetteville - April 26, 2022