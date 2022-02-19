The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is working to drastically reduce its exposure in unlisted equities in which it has controlling shares. From 30.76 per cent, the trust intends …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- SSNIT to reduce stake in unlisted equities – 30.76 percent to 4 percent in the next six years - February 19, 2022
- Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heineken’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY) - February 19, 2022
- FOMC prohibits Fed authorities from equities’ purchases - February 19, 2022