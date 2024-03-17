Against this backdrop, valuations of offshore Chinese equities such as communication services, which continue to pay high dividends, are attractive.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stanchart CN Wealth Mgmt: Valuations of CN Equities Grossly Attractive - March 16, 2024
- U.S. Equities Remain Valuable Options, Goldman Says - March 16, 2024
- Time to be worried about overvaluations in equities, other assets: Jim Rogers - March 16, 2024